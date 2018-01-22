Gary Sidney Berry, 76, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 19, 2018 at his residence.

Visitation will be 10am-11am Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church. Services will be 11am Thursday at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial at Hopewell Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Berry was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. He owned and operated Berry Body Shop for 46 years. He loved gardening and to fish.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Berry, and sister, Linda Sue Clark.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Berry; daughter, Gwen Gallman of Crystal Springs; sons, Jamie Berry of Crystal Springs and Lee Berry of Murfreesboro, TN; step-sons, Wesley Simon and Billy Simon both of Crystal Springs; grandchildren, Candace Berry Greer, Jeremy Berry, Leigha Gallman Dawkins (Jason), Jeb Gallman, Josh Berry, Logan Simon, Peyton Simon; Zachery Berry, Laney Simon, and Hunter Berry; and 6 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Hopewell Baptist Church.