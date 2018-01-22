Fred Kent Hutto, Sr. 77, of Crystal Springs, passed away Friday, January 19, 2018 at Merit Health Central Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm -7pm Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram and again 12:30pm Thursday at Harmony Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. Funeral services are 1:30pm Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Harmony Baptist Church with interment to follow in the County Line Baptist Church cemetery.

Rev. Hutto was born in Columbia, MS in 1940. His parents are the late Alvin G. Hutto Sr. and Inez Sterling Hutto. He was a former resident of Indianola, MS and moved to Jackson in 1993. Rev. Hutto served the Lord as a Southern Baptist Minister from 1959 until present where he was on staff at Harmony Baptist Church in Crystal Springs. He served as pastor and staff worker for 8 different churches and was a youth evangelist for 3 years. He was an author and was founder of “The Pattern Ministry”. He was a kind and loving man of God who gave his life to serving others.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife Bette Braswell Hutto, his daughter Rebecca Diane Weir, a brother W.C. “Dub” Burns, and a sister Princess M. Robertson.

He leaves behind his son Fred K. Hutto, Jr., and wife Karen of Clinton, Ms, Michael D. Hutto and wife Ligia of Ocean Springs, MS, a daughter, Ramona Lynn Austin and husband Rick of Clinton, MS, siblings, Alvin Gurney Hutto, Jr. (Gail) of Columbia, MS and Alice J. McDaniel of Lenoir City, TN, 3 precious grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.