Rev. Lindsey “Buddy” Britt Moore, 78, of Mandeville, LA passed away on Thursday, January 18, 2018.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend the funeral services at E.J. Fielding Funeral Home, 2260 W. 21st Avenue, Covington, LA 70433 on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 11:00 AM.

He was born on May 19, 1939 in Richton, MS to the late Austin Crafton Moore and the late Elise Templeton White.

Buddy is preceded in death by his beloved wife Elizabeth Louise Moss Moore, his son Lee Britt Moore, and his great-granddaughter Kaylee Elise Jayne.

Buddy is survived by his son, Alan Carlton Moore and his wife, Melissa; his grandchildren Alan Carlton Moore, Jr., Austin Lee Moore and Amber Klingman; and his great-grandchildren Matthew, Arianna, and Jasmine. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.