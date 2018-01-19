Glenn Dale Beasley, age 80, of Wesson, Mississippi, passed away at home surrounded by loving family on January 17, 2018.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Friday and 1pm-2pm Saturday at Zion Hill Baptist Church. Services will be 2pm Saturday at Zion Hill Baptist Church with burial at Strong Hope Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

He was the beloved husband of Joan Beasley of Wesson. Glenn was born in Wesson, Mississippi, on November 28, 1937. He is the son of the late Edna Brent Beasley and Jesse Middleton Beasley. Glenn graduated from Copiah Lincoln Agriculture High School and Copiah Lincoln Community College. He attended Delta State University, University of Mississippi, and later received a Bachelor of Science degree in liberal arts and business from the University of the state of New York. Glenn has served as a deacon for 48 years at Strong Hope Baptist Church and Zion Hill Baptist Church. He taught young adult Sunday school class for a number of years. Glenn is a Mason and member of the Order of Eastern Star. He was employed by the Department of Transportation for 39 years. His last responsibility was serving as Chief of Acquisition, Right of Way Division.

Brigadier General Beasley’s military career began when he enlisted in the Mississippi National Guard on November 29, 1954. He served as a Litter Bearer, Ambulance Driver, Motor Sergeant and Platoon Sergeant until completion of Officer Candidate School. He was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Medical Service Corps on June 21, 1965. His officer assignments included Medical Operations Assistant, Executive Officer, Personnel Officer, Medical Supply Officer, Special Project Officer, Supply Staff Officer, Health Service Material Officer, Chief, Supply and Service and Chief of Staff.

He is a graduate of Medical Service Corp Officer Basic and Advanced Course, AMEDD Theater Operations Course, and Command and General Staff College. General Beasley’s Awards and Decorations include: Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Army Reserve Components Achievement Medal w/1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster, National Defense Service Medal w/1 Service Star, Armed Forces Reserve Medal w/2 Hourglass Devices (30 years), Army Service Ribbon, Army Reserve Components Overseas Training Ribbon w/Numeral 3. Mississippi Magnolia Medal w/1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Mississippi Medal of Efficiency, Mississippi War Medal w/1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Mississippi Emergency Service Medal w/2 Bronze Oak Leaf Clusters, Mississippi Service School w/1 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster, Mississippi Longevity Medal w/1 Silver Oak Leaf Cluster and 2 Bronze Oak Leaf Cluster. Brigadier General Beasley received a National Guard Bureau Minuteman.

Besides his wife, Glenn leaves behind his sons Steve and Dale Beasley. Glenn also leaves behind his beloved grandchildren, Landon, Wes, Alan, Madeline, and Joan-Claire. He also leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. Glenn was a wonderful person who enjoyed the company of his grandchildren. He also loved to work with his son in cattle, travel with his wife, and watch sport games. He will always be remembered for his sense of love and kindness toward others.

Glenn was proud of his military sons and grandsons; LTC. Glenn Dale Beasley Jr. (R) and his sons Midshipman Wes Beasley and Cadet Alan Beasley. Sergeant Major Steven Beasley and his son LT Landon Beasley.