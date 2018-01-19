Charlotte Ann “Sissie” Gaddy, 74, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 19, 2018 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Visitation will be Tuesday 5pm-7pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Wednesday, January 24, 2018, at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Ola Cline Gaddy, and brothers, Robert Gaddy and Ronnie Gaddy.

She is survived by nieces, Jillianne Gaddy Waller of Atlanta and Rachael Thames of Richland; one great niece, Destini Thames, and one great nephew, Bailey Thames.