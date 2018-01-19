Bro. Bill Roberts went home to be with the Lord on January 17, 2018.

Bro. Bill will be taken back to his beloved Spann Hill, KY to be buried next to his wife in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held Sunday, January 21, 2018 at Highland Baptist Church and funeral 11am, Monday, January 22, 2018 and Highland Baptist Church with Bro. Randy Coker and Bro. David Patterson officiating.

He was 93 years old. He was the son of William B. Roberts and Rosie Mary Abbott Roberts. Born on March 2, 1924 in New Castle, Indiana, he was one of eight children. He had four brothers and three sisters. A little later his family moved back to Spann Hill, KY.

Preceding him in death was his wife of 67 years, Juanita Hicks. They were married January 19, 1946. He was also preceded in death by daughters, Shirley Carol, Wanda Shirlene, and Brenda Kay.

Surviving him are his children, Tim Roberts and wife Susan and Debbie Ann Roberts. Four grandchildren, Andy and wife Missy, Jennifer, Brenda and husband Kody and William. Seven great grandchildren, Haylee Roberts, Oscar Castro, James Aedan Grayson, Torrence and Trevor and Remington Roberts.

Bill served in the U. S. Navy during WWII. He was stationed on a large repair ship anchored in the Philippine Islands.

He was also an extremely talented musician, singer, and songwriter. He loved singing and playing his guitar. He recorded four gospel albums and three country records. Brother Roberts was called to Crystal Springs to pastor Faith Baptist Church in March of 1976. He pastored at Faith for four years. He then started Grace Bible Mission in 1986. He delivered papers for the Clarion Ledger for five years and had other jobs in Crystal Springs.

The Roberts family owned Trinity Café for 28 years in Crystal Springs. A well know eatery where Bro. Bill could be found most anytime. He would cook you a burger, sing you a song, or tell you a story of his interesting life.

Bro Bill loved his family, his friends, his country, and his dogs. Most of all he loved in Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ. If you were around him very long he was going to tell you how much Jesus loves you.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Alzheimer’s Research or Cameron Animal Hospital.