Glenda Gail Berch Walls, 68, of Crystal Springs, passed away January 15, 2018 at her residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Graveside services will be 11am Friday at New Zion Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mrs. Walls was a member of New Zion Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert David and Ida Merie Rutledge Berch.

She is survived by her husband, Johnny Walls; son, Jon Shannon Walls of Shreveport, LA; daughter, Jacqueline Gail Walls of Baton Rouge, LA; sisters, June Lyons of Crystal Springs, Peggie Della Pietra of Surprise, AZ; grandchildren, Krystal Walls, Amber Walls, Alex Wilfong, Trevor Wilfong, Bailey Trudell, Leigha Trudell, and Phillips Trudell.

Memorials may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital.