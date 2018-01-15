James Earl “Humpy” Carr, 70, of Hazlehurst, passed away January 12, 2018 at Hospice Ministries in Ridgeland.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Monday, January 15, 2018, at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Damascus Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Carr was a man of strength and dignity and he will be dearly missed. Oftentimes a man of few words, he showed us how to be loyal to our family, how to give selflessly and how to accept others unconditionally. We consider ourselves lucky to have been counted among his family and friends and we treasure his memory.

He is survived by his wife Sharon Carr and brother Richmond Carr.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.