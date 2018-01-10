William Melvin Allen passed away on January 9, 2018. Melvin was born August 6, 1930 at his family’s home on Great Southern Road in Copiah County to Floyd Monroe Allen and Floy Myers Allen.

Services will be held at Stringer Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Visitation will be Saturday, January 13, 2018, from 11:00 until 2:00 p.m., with the memorial service beginning at 2:00. The burial service will be held at the Hazlehurst Cemetery. Following the memorial service, all friends and family are invited to the Allen home located at 1162 Highway 472, Shady Grove (Hazlehurst).

Melvin attended Union School and Hazlehurst High School. He began his professional career in 1947 with the J. Ray McDermott offshore pipeline company and retired in 1985 as the General Superintendent of pipeline barges in the Gulf of Mexico. During his career he traveled the world and introduced methods of offshore pipeline construction that are still in use today. After retirement, Melvin continued to work as a consultant in the pipeline business. Melvin was always a very active and vital individual. He was an original member of the Wesson Rebel Riders, now known as the Wesson Wagon Train. He was a loving Daddy and Pawpaw and enjoyed sharing his life long love of country living and horses with his family and friends. Melvin Allen was survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Shirley Marie Allen, his nine children, William Allen (Tammy) , Danny Allen (Corliss), Steve Allen, Gregory Allen, Kenneth Allen, Patrick Allen (Renae), Alexis Allen Day (Randy) all of Hazlehurst, Mississippi; Richard Allen (Steve) of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Karlene Allen (Janet) Crystal Springs, Mississippi; 14 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Wayne Allen, and his sister Rozelle Allen Ashley. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Mind Center University of Mississippi Medical Center Development Accounting, 2500 North State Street, Jackson, MS, 39216