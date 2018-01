Leroy Payne, 59, of Hazlehurst, died Saturday, Jan. 6, 2018.

Services will be held Saturday, Jan. 13, at 2 p.m. at St. James M.B. Church, 107 Banks Street, Hazlehurst. Visitation is Friday, Jan. 12, from 1-5 p.m. at The House of Peoples Funeral Home.