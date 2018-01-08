Lanell Farrar Gatewood, Tot-Tot, as her family affectionately called her, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, January 7, 2017.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 9, 2017 at 5:00pm to 8:00pm at Wright and Ferguson in Clinton. A Funeral Service will be on Wednesday at 2:00pm at the funeral home with visitation one hour before. Burial will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park.

Lanell is reunited with her parents B.C. and Bobbie Farrar, her brother Colvin Farrar, and her precious son Jimmy Young. Lanell was married to the love of her life, Thomas, for over 52 years. She was born June 14, 1943, in Hazlehurst. She graduated from Hazlehurst High School where she was known as an accomplished pianist and soloist.

Thomas and Lanell moved to Clinton in 1972 where they raised their children and were a member of Pineview Baptist Church. Lanell was retired from Irby Construction Company after almost 30 years of dedicated service. She loved all sports especially the Jackson Mets. She rarely missed a home game and could always be found behind home plate. She was president of the Jackson Mets Booster Club for many years. She was also an avid fan and stock holder of the Green Bay Packers.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Gatewood of Clinton, and her daughter, Michelle Gatewood Shearer of Pelahatchie. Her beloved grandchildren Kimi Denton Ridinger (Casey) of Marion, Lynn Denton Thurman (Brent) of Florence, Katie Young of Tylertown, Olivia Young of Tupelo, Parker Young of Oxford, and Casey Rae Young of Clinton. Great granddaughters Dakota Jane and Carly Sue Ridinger. Others survivors include Niece Debbie Farrar Schneider (Bobby) and Nephew Jamie Farrar (Jane) along with many cousins.

In Lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer Society.