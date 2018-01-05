Robert L. Lott, 98, of Flowood, passed away January 4, 2018 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 5pm-8pm Sunday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11:00am Monday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Georgetown Cemetery.

Mr. Lott, a native of Marion County, was a WWII Army Veteran and a member of Georgetown Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Addie Sanford Lott; daughters, Dixie Summerlin and Linda Lott and 12 siblings.

He is survived by his daughter, Nora Faye Burns (Luther) of Flowood; son, Robert Lott (Wanda) of Brandon; son-in-law, Don Summerlin of Florence; 11 grandchildren and 32 great grandchildren.