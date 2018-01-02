Fire destroys abandoned structure on Georgetown Street

The new year began with a fire at 306 Georgetown St. in Hazlehurst with Hazlehurst city and volunteers, along with Bethel, Strong Hope, Hopewell, Crystal Springs, and Allen units responding. The decades-old house was a total loss. Units responded Jan. 2 to a re-kindle at this address. No one lived in the house.

County Fire Coordinator Rick Stevens of Copiah Emergency Management Agency reported 2 other structure fires that occurred over the new year’s holiday weekend. Two structures were a total loss, and no one was injured.

Dec. 27, a fire at 1012 Cotton Street in Wesson was declared a total loss, with Wesson Volunteer Fire Department and Strong Hope Volunteer Fire Department responding.

Dec. 28, units from Hazlehurst, Barlow/Smyrna, Bethel, and Hazlehurst City Fire Department responded to 1013 Stanton Ln. in Hazlehurst to an electrical fire in the attic.

Residents are urged to take care with the cold weather and heating sources. For more information on fire safety and cold weather, visit https://www.usfa.fema.gov/prevention/outreach/winter.html.