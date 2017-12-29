Timothy Temple, 40, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 22, 2017 at Copiah County Medical Center.

Graveside services will be 10:30am on January 6, 2018 with Bro. David Patterson officiating. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs handled arrangements.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Temple.

He is survived by his parents, Howard and Kathleen Terrebonne of Crystal Springs; brother, Eric Temple (Angie) of Marrero, LA; sister, Michelle Catchings (John) of Hazlehurst; special friend, Teresa Welch; and his dog Buster.