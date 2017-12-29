Johnny B. Daniels, 73, of Gallman, died Friday, Dec. 22, 2017.

Services will be held Saturday, Dec. 30, at 11 a.m. from Clear Creek No. 1 M.?B. Church, Gallman, with Rev. Perry May officiating. Interment will be in the church cemetery.

Mr. Daniels was born Aug. 4, 1944, to Landis Daniels and Ruby Killingsworth. He grew up with William Durr and his wife, Uncle Sun and Aunt Cam. In 1962 he graduated from Parrish High School, where he had been an outstanding student and All-State Defensive End on the football team. He was a veteran of the U. S. Marine Corps, serving three tours in Vietnam, receiving numerous awards. He held a supervisory position in the Chicago Post Office until 1991. After returning to Mississippi, he worked at Sanderson Farms, Inc., Club O’Hara, and the G. V. Sonny Montgomery Veterans Administration Medical Center until retirement. He was an active member of Clear Creek No. 1 M.B. Church where he held numerous positions.

Survivors include: wife, Lessa Daniels; children, Franklin Boyd and Deborah Daniels of Chicago, IL, Sheena Daniels and Steven Daniels of St. Cloud, MN, Twannie Daniels of Flint, MI, Basil Boyd, Markella Boyd and Verissis Hampton of Chicago, IL and Donnie Cole of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Berthena Daniels, Ruth Dixon, Diane Coleman, and Gloria Killingsworth; brothers, Robert Killingsworth, William Killingsworth, James Killingsworth, Lanny Killingsworth and Joe Davis; and 14 grandchildren.