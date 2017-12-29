Mr. Harold “Buzzy” Havard Clopton III, 72, went to be with the Lord on December 28, 2017.

Services for Mr. Harold “Buzzy” Havard Clopton III of Wesson are 12:00 pm Saturday, December 30, 2017 at Decell Memorial United Methodist Church with visitation from 11:00 am until time of service.

He was born on August 5, 1945 to the late Harold Havard Clopton, Jr. and Minnie Alice Gibson Clopton.

He was a member of Decell Memorial United Methodist Church and retired from the position of Senior Vice President and Community Manager of the Monticello branch of First Bank.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughters, Misty Clopton Garner and husband, Brian, Kristy Leigh Clopton and James Noland; brothers, Michael Clopton and wife Linda, Rickey Clopton and wife Mary and sister, Melnee Frazier and husband Ralph.

He is also survived by his granddaughter, Olivia Noland, along with many nieces and nephews.

With gratitude, the family wishes to thank Genail Bradley and Shirley Lurry, two special angels sent by God to provide loving care to Buzzy.

Memorials can be made in his memory to Hospice Ministries, of Ridgeland, Decell Memorial United Methodist Church, or Wesson Cemetery Association.

