Walter Emmitt Fairchild, 49, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 22, 2017. Visitation will be 12:30pm-2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Crystal Springs Cemetery.

Mr. Fairchild was a native and lifelong resident of Copiah County except for time served in the Army in South America (Panama) and The Gulf War during Desert Storm. He was a self-employed computer technician.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Edgar Fairchild.

He is survived by his wife, Ruth Shealy Fairchild; sons, Jacob Fairchild, Sean Fairchild, Clarke Stewart, and Philip Stewart; daughters, Abbigail Fairchild and Susannah Stewart; mother, Annie Matthews; brothers, Pat Fairchild (Jackie); sisters, Marie Allbritton (Richard), Shyrell Hayman, and Barbara Hodges; and several nieces and nephews.