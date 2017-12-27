Pamela (Pam) D. Willoughby, of Crystal Springs, age 59, went to be with her Lord and Savior on December 23, 2017 peacefully at her home.

Pam Willoughby was born January 20, 1958 in Jackson, MS to Bobby and Dessie Arnold. She was a resident of Jackson, MS until moving to Crystal Springs, MS in 1993. She attended Morning Star Baptist Church in Jackson. She is preceded in death by her mother and father and brothers, Kenny Arnold and Tommy Arnold.

Survivors include her husband of thirty-four years, Jack Willoughby; son Mack Willoughby and wife, Ashley, of Madison; her daughter Nikki Willoughby Vaughn and husband, Hunter of Madison; grandsons Dax and Cruz Willoughby; sister, Sandra Stephens of Meridian; step sons, Kenny Willoughby (Lisa), Charles Willoughby (Megan) and Doug Willoughby (Leslie).

Pam loved her family, friends, poodle (Hootie) and especially adored spending time and spoiling her two grandsons. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, mother in law, Memaw and will be deeply missed.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 5pm-8pm at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Old Crystal Springs Cemetery.