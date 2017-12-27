Joy Fuller Knight, 81, of Dentville, died Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2017.

Visitation will be held at Pine Bluff Baptist Church in Dentville on Saturday, December 30, from 9:30am-11am. Funeral services will follow at 11am. Brothers Mack Massey and Stephen Byrd will be officiating. Interment will be at Dentville Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services will be handling arrangements.

Joy was born on November 12, 1936 to the late Howard and Johnnie Fuller of Hazlehurst, MS. Joy was married to her loving husband Jim Edd Knight on June 4, 1954; they were married 63 eventful years. Those that knew them know their life together was never boring.

Joy is survived by her husband, Jim Edd Knight; sons, Perry Knight (Deborah) and Jason Knight (Lois), grandson, Dalton Knight; brother, Paul Earl Fuller (Margaret), brother-in-law, Don Knight (Carolyn); and several nieces and nephews. She is dearly loved by family and friends alike.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Pine Bluff – Dentville Cemetery Fund.