Barbara Katherine Young Sojourner, passed December 23, 2017 at Copiah County Medical Center. Visitation will be Wednesday December 27 from 9:30-11 am with services at 11am at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs with burial at Hopewell Cemetery.



Barbara was born on September 9,1934 to Oliver Jackson Young and Edna Scott Young. She attended Crystal Springs Consolidated School graduating in 1952. She graduated Copiah Lincoln Junior College and was a Collette. She was a past member of the Junior Auxiliary of Crystal Springs. While living in Crystal Springs she worked for Dr. Jerry B. Gulledge and also the Honorable Supreme Court Justice Jim Kitchens while he was District Attorney. Upon moving to Jackson she worked for numerous attorneys, Depositors Savings and spent 10 years as an Executive Assistant to Ronald Polk at Vickers. After she retired from Vickers, she continued her Legal Secretary work as well as being the secretary for the Vickers Credit Union.



She is survived by daughters, Barbara Karen Sojourner of Jackson, Susan S. Campbell (Monty) of Hopewell. Grandchildren Nicole S. Kueck (Josh) of Madison, Katherine Claire Sojourner of Baton Rouge, Dabney Scott Campbell of Hopewell, John Parker Campbell (Taylor) of Hopewell and also her great granddaughter Hannah Scarlette Sojourner of Madison. She is also survived by her sister Sandra Deaton Matthews. She is preceded in death by her parents and her youngest daughter Lisa Holly Sojourner.



Barbara’s favorite hobbies would be cooking and baking for friends and family. She also painted tshirts, hats, and canvases with many of her painting of Crystal Springs famous tomatoes.



To Dr. Preston McDonnell, the nurses, aides, rehab and staff at CCMC, we send our deepest gratitude for your exceptional love and care.



In lieu of flowers, the family request all memorials be made to MS Toughest Kids.