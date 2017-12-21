Slow down and enjoy the season

My family and I are just as guilty of it as everyone else is during this time of year. From hustling to get work done before Christmas to checking names off Christmas gift lists to preparing for and/or attending parties and other social gatherings and getting every little detail just right for family gatherings, we mostly fail to spend time on ourselves, doing pretty much nothing at all except soak in the true meaning of Christmas. They used to call it ‘Keeping up with the Jones’s’, I believe.

Perhaps this year we need to let the Jones’s have their heyday and settle down into a peaceful mode of reflection and appreciation for the birth of Christ – and for the family and friends we have in our lives. We are reminded every day that it can all be taken away from us in an instant. So, what’s more important to you?