Receives award

Mary Ann Yates, Vice Regent, Cherokee Rose Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, proudly presented the NSDAR Excellence in Community Service Award to Dr. James Brewer of Hazlehurst for his outstanding contributions to the State of Mississippi, as well as the City of Hazlehurst. Dr. Brewer coined the phrase, “Mississippi, the Birthplace of America’s Music,” which is now on Mississippi license plates, as well as on interstate signs entering the state. He is responsible for three music museums: in Jackson, at the airport, and in Hazlehurst at the Depot, as well as the Musicians Walk of Fame, also at the Depot. His efforts have contributed greatly to the marketing of Mississippi, not only locally and throughout the state, but also throughout the United States and the world, as tourists have come from many different countries to visit the music museums, including the one in Hazlehurst.