Gerald Price Wilson, 84, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 18, 2017 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center. Visitation will be 12pm-2pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel. Services will be 2pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Shady Grove Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

Mr. Wilson was a Baptist and an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He loved sports and played quarterback at Co-Lin. Mr. Wilson was retired from Hughes Supply after 40 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George Land and Lena Mae Keys Wilson; brothers, Von Harold Wilson and Paul Dean Wilson; and sisters, Dorothy Nell Graves, Lozelle Brasseaux, and Jeanette Stegall.

He is survived by his wife, Jessica Jean Hodges Wilson; son, Gerald Stanley Wilson of Crystal Springs; daughters, Debra Jean Gould of Brandon, Tammy Rose Wilson of Crystal Springs, Tanya Joy Prestage of Pearl, Debra Arender of Ashville, AL, Brenda Chahoon of Pearl, Becky Wright of Pearl, and Beverly Goodwin of Pearl; brother, Thomas Clell Wilson of Brookhaven; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.