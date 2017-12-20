Celebrating 60

The family of Billy Ray and Frances Mullins of Wesson, is requesting a card shower in honor of their 60th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Dec. 26. They were married at the home of Rev. Purser Davis, the pastor of Ramah Baptist Church in Lincoln County, in 1957. Their family includes children, Anthony Lionel Mullins of Sarepta, LA., Tina Elizabeth Ladner of Brandon, Timothy Duane Mullins of Northport, AL., and Tanya Lynn Flake Cain of Columbia, SC., 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Cards of congratulations will reach them at P.O. Box 555, Wesson, MS, 39191.