Funeral services for Mrs. Virgie Walker Wood will be on Tuesday, December 19, 2017, at Beauregard United Methodist Church in Wesson, MS at 2 PM with burial to follow in the Spring Hill Pentecostal Cemetery in Wesson, MS. Bro. Carl Smith will be officiating the services with Brookhaven Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements. Visitation will be at the same location on the same day from 12 PM until 2 PM.

Mrs. Wood, 88, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on Saturday, December 16, 2017, at her residence in Wesson, MS. She was born on July 4, 1929 in Bassfield, MS, to Charles P. Walker and Gladys Hamilton Walker. She was a retired RN. She enjoyed gardening and “her lovely children” and ministering to others in her career as a registered nurse. Mrs. Virgie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt and was a mother to many others than her children. She was a member of Beauregard United Methodist Church of Wesson, MS. She was a member of Eastern Star for more than 50 years.

Preceding her in death were her parents; sister, Pauline Jackson; brother, Francis “Red” Walker; and former husband Bueford Wood.

Survivors are her daughters, Penny Tanquary and husband Bob of Tucson, AZ, Jene’ Wood and Russ of Mt. Carmel, IL, Pamela McGillivary of Wesson, MS, Trish Smith and husband Jeff of Mt. Carmel, IL, and Tomi Wood of Wesson, MS; sons, Sean Wood and wife Michelle of Brookhaven, MS and Jon Wood of Wesson, MS; 15 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; sisters, Lorea Rollins, Christine Smith, Geneice Williams, Maxine Tarver, and Tressie Snow; brother, Charles Walker; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Virgie Walker Wood’s name may be made to: Wesson Public Library or Beauregard United Methodist Church.