Rex Earl Davis, 87, formerly of Dentville, died Saturday, December 16, 2017 at The Blake.

Visitation will be 9am-11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 11am Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pine Bluff Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

Mr. Davis was a native of Dentville. He formerly lived and worked in Hattiesburg for 52 years. He moved to The Blake in Flowood two years ago.

Mr. Davis received a Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State University. He worked for the U. S. Department of Agriculture as a Soil Conservationist and Resource Conservationist. He loved refurbishing electronics and all the kids loved him because he would repair their toys, bicycles, etc.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Dr. Betty Lee Pryor.

He is survived by his wife, Juanita (Nita) Anthony Davis; daughter, Nancy Davis Deschamp (Clyde) of Flowood; brother, Herman Keith Davis of Jackson; and 5 grandchildren, James Anthony Pryor, Jesse Davis Pryor, Cathryn Oliva Pryor, Christopher Michael Deschamp, and David Joseph Deschamp.