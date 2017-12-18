Services for Mr. John Butler Smith, Jr., of Wesson are 10:00 am Wednesday, December 20, 2017 at Riverwood Family Funeral Service with burial at Sweetwater United Methodist Church Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4:30-8:00 pm on Tuesday, December 19 at Riverwood.

Mr. John Butler Smith, Jr., 74, went to be with his Lord on December 16, 2017. He was born on December 6, 1943 to the late John Butler Smith, Sr. and Wessie Katherine Smith. John was also a proud attendee of Loyd Star and Copiah Lincoln Junior College. He was the owner of Rebel Testers, Inc. and a member of Sweetwater United Methodist Church. John enjoyed working in the oilfield and with his cattle, but most of all, he liked spending time with his family.

Preceding him in death were his daughter, Rhonda, K. Thomas; parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Denver and Wisie Smith; brothers, Carol P. Smith, Larry Smith and Charles Smith.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Linda S. Smith; daughter, Deanna Edwards and husband, Pittman of Cleveland, MS.; son-in-law, Trey Thomas; brother, Mike Smith; sisters, Valerie Hill, Veta Covington and Bonita Sue Bullock. He is also survived by his 5 grandchildren, Trace Edwards, Anna Thomas, Abby Thomas, Sara Peyton Edwards and John Butler Edwards.

To express your thoughts to the family, you may visit riverwoodfamily.com and click on his name to leave a comment.