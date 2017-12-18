Graveside services for Elois Dickson Evans were held in the Crystal Springs City Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Services in Crystal Springs was in charge of arrangements.

Elois Dickson Evans, daughter of Walter Birdsong and Lela Barron Dickson was a native of Crystal Springs and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs. She was a graduate of Crystal Springs Consolidated High School and Belhaven College.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Arch C. Evans, Jr.

Survivors include: her sister-in-law, Mrs. Charlotte Dickson; niece, Mrs. Carol Thompson of Greeley, CO; nephews, James Robert Dickson, Jr., of Crystal Springs and Davis Walter Dickson of Monticello, AR.

Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Crystal Springs, 316 East Marion Ave., Crystal Springs, MS 39059.