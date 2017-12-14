Socks for Heroes continues to shine

I had the privilege of attending Saturday’s Socks for Heroes packing event at the Old School in Wesson on Saturday. The event has grown from helping one veterans’ home in Collins four years ago to over 11,500 socks and various and sundry items for 10 homes in 3 states. The number of volunteers performing collecting, packaging and distribution tasks has also increased 10-fold.

Wesson resident Cathy Stroud, who manages the entire operation, is to be commended–along with all of those unselfish volunteers from around this part of Mississippi–for seeing the need and seeing that veterans are well taken care of. The effort is tremendous.

A giving, sacrificial spirit is what Christmas is truly all about. Stroud and many other Copiah Countians that give from their hearts prove that over and over each year.