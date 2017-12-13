Wreaths Across America activities planned

Wreaths of Remembrance to be placed on Veterans’ Graves Saturday, December 16

Hazlehurst Mayor Shirley Sandifer and Board of Aldermen invite everyone Saturday, December 16, to a special occasion of remembrance for our veterans who are buried in Hazlehurst City Cemetery. Beginning at 11:00 a.m., each headstone of the 200 veterans buried there will be decorated with a Christmas wreath of fresh greens.

As the wreaths are placed, names of the veterans will be said aloud. Organizations helping to lay the wreaths include Mayor’s Youth Council; Boy and Girl Scouts, Hazlehurst JROTC. Families of veterans, students, church groups, businesses, clubs, and other organizations are urged to come at 11:00 a.m. and form “a great cloud of witnesses” as they reverently place the wreaths.

Other locations in the county observing this special occasion of remembrance: Wesson (1 p.m. Saturday), Strong Hope (2 p.m. Sunday), Sylvarena Baptist Church (11:00 Sunday), Lillie Mae, Georgetown (2:00 p.m. (Tuesday, December 19), and Bethel Church.

A part of the national Wreaths Across America initiative, the event recognizes the fallen, honors those who serve, and teaches younger generations about the sacrifices of those who guarantee our freedom.

Socks for Heroes, organized by Cathy Stroud, partnered with this first Wreaths Across Copiah County Event, anticipated to occur annually on the third Saturday of December. Wreaths are of fresh balsam fir and are $15 each. Donations are accepted throughout the year at City Hall. Families of veterans, please make sure veterans from your family are on the list to be remembered with a wreath. Plans for December 2018 include the honoring the remainder of Copiah County’s veterans in every cemetery in the county.