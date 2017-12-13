Feeding local community

Amari Wilbert, 19-years-old, held his 3rd Annual Feed the Community in Hazlehurst on Saturday, Dec. 9 at the Hazlehurst Youth Center. Amari began this event because he had a passion and growing desire to help the elderly during the holidays to let them know that they are loved and cared for. He would like to send out a special thanks to Starks, Bumpers, Wilson’s Meathouse, Kroger, the City of Hazlehurst, the Hazlehurst Mayor’s Youth Council, family and friends, and to those who personally gave a generous donation to help support this wonderful event to help make it a success!