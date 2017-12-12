Jo Ann May, 57, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 11, 2017 at her residence.

Visitation will be 5pm-7pm Wednesday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 11am Thursday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs is handling arrangements.

She is survived by her sons, James Kevin Greer of Crystal Springs and Michael Glen Sojourner, Jr. of Pelahatchie; father, James Cohn of Crystal Springs; brother, Steve Cohn of Canton, GA; sister, Connie Cohn of Crystal Springs; and grandchildren, Desiney Greer and Zoey Sojourner.