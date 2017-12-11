William Arthur Metcalfe, Jr., 85, of Crystal Springs, passed away December 9, 2017 at Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be Monday from 5pm-7pm and Tuesday from 1pm-2pm at the Stringer Family Funeral Home in Crystal Springs. Services will be 2pm Tuesday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial to follow at the Pilgrim’s Rest Cemetery.





Mr. Metcalfe was a native of Union Church and had lived in New Orleans, Clinton, Jackson and Yazoo City before moving to Crystal Springs 30 years ago. After graduating from Union Church High School, he served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict. He attended Mississippi State University and retired after 30 years as an Electrical Engineer.





Mr. Metcalfe was survived by his wife, Clara McMahon Metcalfe; sons, Francis Arthur Metcalfe and John Metcalfe, both of Crystal Springs; daughters, Charlene Elaine Dunaway of Jackson and Debbie Harris of Crystal Springs; sisters, Peggy Nestler of Baton Rouge, LA and Frances Garaudy of Abita Springs, LA; 13 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.