Janice Stadler Middleton, 83, of Hazlehurst, passed away December 11, 2017 at University of Mississippi Medical Center. Visitation will be 1pm-2pm Friday at Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst. Services will be 2pm Friday at Stringer Family Chapel with burial at Smyrna Cemetery. Stringer Family Funeral Home in Hazlehurst is handling arrangements.

She is survived by her husband, Joe Middleton; son, Robert Middleton (Kriss) of Albuquerque, NM; daughter, Susan Welch (Eric) of Lakeland, TN; sister, Carol Burger of Wind Gap, PA; and 2 grandchildren, Stephine Middleton and Makinzie Welch.