Abraham Martin, Jr., 58, of Hazlehurst, passed away Thursday, December 7, 2017, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

Visitation will be 1 pm.-5 p.m. Friday, December 15, at The House of Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 16, at Mercy Seat A.M.E. Church, Wesson. The House of Peoples Funeral Home is handling arrangements.