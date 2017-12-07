It has slipped up on us

My friend and colleague Wyatt Emmerich has written more about it and in greater detail this week than I am going to, but we are at the cusp of Mississippi’s bicenntennial. Events surrounding our state’s 200th birthday are taking place in Jackson this weekend with the opening of Two Mississippi Museums–Mississippi Museum of History and Mississippi Civil Rights Museum. I believe President Trump, along with our governor and other state leaders, is slated to attend the event on Saturday.

Imagining all of the history that our state has recorded in its first 200 years is mind-boggling. In just 6 more years, we will be celebrating Copiah County’s bicentennial.

Think about Mississippi. What does she mean to you? What pops in to your head when you hear the word ‘Mississippi’? What can you do to make her better?