The 2017 Hazlehurst Indian football team produced one of the better seasons in school history, finishing 11-3 and runners-up in the South State 3A. The Indians also won Region 7-3A for the third year in a row with a 4-0 record.

From left – Tim Steward, Quetarious West, JaQuan Copeland and Demetrius Swilley