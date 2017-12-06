Wesson Attendance Center Beauties & Beaus
By Editor | December 6, 2017
FIRST GRADE BEAUTIES – Hartley Walker, Ady Prestridge, Caroline Smith, Mackenzie Smith, Mikelyn Douglas (Most Beautiful), Anne Houston Peets, Braleigh Barnett, and Charlee Hart.
See the rest of the Beauties & Beaus in the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.
Posted in People
