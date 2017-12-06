Mr. Joseph Daniel Mayfield, also known as “The Lil Debbie Man”, 75, of Wesson, MS, passed from this life on December 5, 2017 at his residence.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Jesus Name Church in Raleigh, with burial following at 1:00 p.m., at Waco Fairmount Cemetery in Mize. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m., Friday, December 8, at Riverwood, and will continue at the church at 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

He was born in Mize, on June 22, 1942 to James Daniel Mayfield and Ruby Walker Mayfield. He was a driver for Ken’s Delivery Service and served his country in the United States National Guard. He is preceded in death by his parents.

Those left to cherish his memory are, his wife, Amie Mayfield; sons, Joseph Daniel Mayfield, Jr. (Deana), James Darren Mayfield (Brenda), William Pruitt (Joni), Chris Pruitt (Rachel), John Pruitt, Bobby Pruitt (Sarah); daughters, Shonda Mayfield, Katrina Martin; brother, Thomas Mayfield; sisters, Nancy McWilliams and Sharon Harris; and by 19 grandchildren and six great grandchildren.