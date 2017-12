Agnes Smith, 75, of Hazlehurst, died Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be 1 – 5 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8, at The House of Peoples Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 9, at Greater New Zion M. B. Church, Hazlehurst. The House of Peoples Funeral Home is handling arrangements.