Indians fight hard but fall to Jefferson Davis 26-16

Hazlehurst High School’s Robert McDaniel Stadium was filled to the max with fans cheering for both teams on Friday night during the south state 3A championship game between Hazlehurst and Jefferson Davis County. The Indians drove to a 16-0 lead at the half, but the Jaguars stormed back and won 26-16 to advance to Saturday’s 3A state title game against Yazoo County at Ole Miss’ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

TOUCHDOWN – Hazlehurst Indian Jakavious Tillman (1) catches a pass from quarterback Quamead Stewart for a touchdown that put Hazlehurst up 6-0 early on the Jefferson Davis County Jaguars in the South State 3A championship on Friday at Robert McDaniel Stadium. The Jaguars roared back from a first half deficit and won 26-16 to advance to Saturday’s state 3A title game. Photo by Crockett Action Shots