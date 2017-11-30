Copiah Soil and Water Conservation District vital asset for county residents

The need for conservation practices began following the civil war in 1865 with the completion of the transcontinental railroad which gave access to the Great Plains States. The influx of cattle and crop farmers who over-grazed and over-worked the land led to the Drought of the 1930’s. Dust storms 200 miles wide turned day into night.

