‘Christmas at the Lake’ a treat

After the long Thanksgiving weekend, during which we traveled to Starkville to view the traditional end of football season pitting Ole Miss against Mississippi State in the Battle for the Golden Egg, we were in Hazlehurst on Sunday evening getting a bite to eat. The decision was made to ride through the displays at Lake Hazle, and we did just a little after 6:00.

Seeing all the businesses, churches and organizations work on their displays during the daytime last week paled in comparison to what we saw Sunday night. Turning onto Lake Street off West Whitworth, the lights of the displays above the lake glimmered and danced on the calm water like a big-city experience. We were and are truly amazed at the beauty of it all.

Kudos to Mayor Sandifer, the City Street Department crew and the many volunteers who have made it all happen. I encourage those of you who haven’t been around and through ‘Christmas on the Lake’ to do so this weekend. In my lifetime I don’t remember anything like it in Hazlehurst.