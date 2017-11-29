Thanksgiving helpers …

Members of the Hazlehurst Community Help Group, Toby Williams, left, and Byron Swilley, right, (above) made Thanksgiving for needy and elderly residents a little bit better with the help of Save A Lot in Hazlehurst last week. Save A Lot Store Manager Robin Smith, center, spearheaded the food drive and helped hand out over 80 meals to local residents. Save A Lot has sponsored the food drive for 3 years, and Community Help Group has assisted for the past 2 years. At right, Williams and Swilley hand a meal bag to Ms. Mary Lloyd, who was very appreciative of the help.