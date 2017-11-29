Local DAR Chapter named for Cherokee Legend

Many years ago the southern section of the United States was inhabited by native Indian tribes. The Pascagoula lived near the Gulf Coast in what is now the State of Mississippi, and the Natchez tribe lived on the shores of the Mississippi River. The Choctaws occupied the eastern section and the Cherokees the northern. The majority of the tribe of Cherokees was to be found in the mountain sections of Tennessee and North Carolina in the region now known as the land of the Smoky Mountains.

