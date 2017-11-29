Lake Hazle lights up

The first annual Christmas at the Lake, sponsored by the City of Hazlehurst, and featuring seasonal displays constructed by area businesses, churches and organizations, is underway at Lake Hazle. The displays are set up along the park and pavilion area on Lake Hazle Drive on the north side of the Lake. Each night, the displays are turned on and are a beautiful sight from across the lake. The drive-through is open Thursday through Sunday evenings from 6:00 to 9:00. A fee of $3.00 per car will be charged. The event was the idea of Mayor Shirley Sandifer. Above and below are some of the dozens of displays that can be seen.

To see more photos, see the Copiah County Courier, on sale throughout Copiah County.