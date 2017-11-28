Wesson aldermen make personnel moves

In the regular meeting of the Mayor and Board of Aldermen of Wesson on Tuesday, November 7, Olivia Kirton was hired as Deputy Clerk by a unanimous vote. The vote was announced after board members emerged from an executive session on the issue.

Wanda Watson was added to the Zoning Board and Nora Berch to the Old School Committee.

Mayor Alton Shaw discussed the annexation of right of way down Highway 51, which moved the meeting into closed session.

Claims were approved after discussion.

The next meeting will be December 5, at 6 p.m. at City Hall.