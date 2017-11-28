MEMA to host Disaster 101 training workshop in Gallman on Thursday

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, in partnership with Copiah County EMA, will present Disaster 101 Training Class on Thursday, November 30 from 6 – 10 p.m. at the Copiah County Multipurpose Building on West Gallman Road off I-55. Disaster 101 is a four-hour workshop that provides government officials and emergency responders with the information and skills necessary for response to an emergency or disaster in their jurisdiction. Registration can be done online through the MEMA training portal or in person at the workshop. Contact Danette Ford at 601-894-1658 for more information.