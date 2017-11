For the last two years Hazlehurst and Forest have met in the 3A playoffs in the second round. And, each year Hazlehurst has walked away with a victory. The two met up on Friday night in Hazlehurst to decide who would advance to Round 3. After 48 minutes of football was over, the Indians again eliminated the Bearcats with a final of 34-28 and are moving on.

Hazlehurst (11-2) will host Jefferson Davis County (13-1) on Friday night at 7 o’clock.