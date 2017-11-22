Enjoy your blessings

The year seems to have flown by quickly, hasn’t it? Thanksgiving is this week, and Christmas and a new year are just around the corner. Most of us working stiffs are off work on Thursday, and some of us are lucky enough to have Friday off–a four-day weekend!

Do yourself and your family a favor: Do not look ahead to Christmas (the retail/shopping/hectic side of Christmas, anyway) just yet. Take these next few days with your family and make the most of it. Visit, catch up, eat, help with the dishes, play some yard ball or just drive around and reminisce. Family time is special. Always.

Happy Thanksgiving from us here at the Courier.